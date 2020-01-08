ST. JOSEPH — When Stephanie Kohler walked into Lory’s Place for the first time in 2004, she had lost a baby, Simon; her husband, Matthew; and her father, Leo, all within 18 months.
She and her surviving sons Noah, then 6 and Jacob, then 9, needed help. The boys had lost their father and Kohler had never handled the family’s finances or changed a furnace filter.
“When we received everything we needed, I took the training to become a volunteer, then I came on staff in 2007 as the family services coordinator,” she said.
Kohler, now the director, knows all too well the importance of the services offered by Lory’s Place. That’s why she is super excited about a campaign now underway to expand Lory’s Place and create a dedicated venue for adult programming.
“We’ve always served adults through our peer support groups. But the needs of an adult go beyond that,” she said.
Lory’s Place, at 445 Upton Drive, is a program of Caring Circle, a Spectrum Health Lakeland affiliate. Lory’s Place gets various services through Lakeland but has its own budget and gets no money from Lakeland.
Lory’s Place was founded in 2004 in memory of Dr. Lory Tonske Schults, a St. Joseph podiatrist who died at age 40 in a car accident. Lory’s husband, Ron Schults, helped Lisa Bartoszek, the original director, found Lory’s Place and remains a major donor. Roughly 42,000 adults and children grieving the death of someone significant have been helped, and no one pays fees for anything.
The expanded Lory’s Place will offer new services for adults, such as cooking lessons, home maintenance, learning to manage household accounts or washing clothes, things for which some grieving adults have always relied on their deceased partner.
“Our vision is for a coffee house atmosphere, somewhere adults feel comfortable dropping by,” Kohler said. Peer support groups will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but the expanded space will allow for things like family meals, guest speakers and game nights, she added.
“We want this to be a community effort,” Kohler said.
The capital campaign for the expansion kicked off in December 2019. Past and present donors were invited to an open house and Juli and KC Gast, expansion project co-chairs, introduced the campaign. The space adjoining the existing offices had been vacated, and a couple who wish to remain anonymous purchased the property for $240,000 and gifted it to Lory’s Place. Then, Kohler said, Ron Schults donated $35,000 toward renovating the space. But an additional $225,000 was still needed to complete the project.
Kohler said the campaign kickoff brought in additional money from some pacesetter donors, and now the total stands at a little over $380,000 toward the $500,000 needed to complete the project. The remodeling will get underway soon and the hope is to complete the project and open the new space by late May.
With the expanded space, Lory’s Place will need more volunteers. Anyone interested in donating to the project or volunteering is asked to call Kohler at 983-2707. For more information visit lorysplace.org/expansion.
