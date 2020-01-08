Berrien County Animal Control will present four low-cost shot clinics for dogs and cats this month and next.
The clinics will offer one-year rabies shots for $20; and three-year rabies shots and distemper shots for $25. Attendees who bring their license renewal form can also purchase their county licenses at any of the clinics. Payment for shots and/or licenses is by cash only.
Clinic dates and locations are: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bertrand Township Fire Department, 4770 W. US-12, Buchanan; Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Watervliet Fire Department, 217 Pleasant St., Watervliet; Feb. 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Family Farm & Home, 1391 Cinema Way, Benton Harbor; and Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eau Claire Fire Department, 6265 W. Main St., Eau Claire.
All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.
Registration is recommended for all shot clinics. Call 927-5648.