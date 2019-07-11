ST. JOSEPH — The victim in an alleged series of brutal rapes and assaults told a jury she maintained almost daily contact with her alleged attacker because she feared what might happen if she didn’t.
The woman testified in Berrien County Trial Court on Wednesday in the trial of Antonio Lucas, 33, of Benton Harbor. He is accused of assaulting the woman on several occasions between April 9 and June 26, 2018.
The woman told the court she was romantically involved with Lucas from June 2017 to March 2018. After they split up, she said, “He would not leave me alone.”
Lucas is on trial on four counts of varying degrees of criminal sexual conduct, eight counts of varying degrees of assault, two weapons charges and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Under questioning by Berrien Assistant Prosecutor and Chief Trial Attorney Jeffrey Taylor, the woman testified that on April 9, 2018, Lucas kept calling her, then came to her house. She said he was outside her apartment building pounding on the door and yelling.
She said she went to the door and he yelled “Open the f------ door or I’ll kick it down.” She said she let him in because her landlord had previously told her that if there were any disturbances or police were called to the building, she would be evicted. She said she’d previously been homeless and did not want to lose her apartment.
The woman testified that when she opened the door, Lucas put his hands around her throat and started choking her. Then he pulled her up the stairs by her hair, put her against a wall and again began choking her, she said.
She told the jury that he then threw her on her bed, got on top of her and raped her.
The woman described similar attacks that allegedly occurred on subsequent days. She testified that on one occasion, he held a lit cigarette up to her face and another time ran the blade of a box cutter down her cheek, both times saying, “I’m going to f--- up that pretty face.”
She testified he also repeatedly said, “You belong to me.”
On another occasion, she said, he pulled a revolver out of his waistband, laid it on her table pointed in her direction and asked her, “Do you like your life?”
The woman testified that all the assaults took place at her apartment except for one on May 24, 2018, which she said took place at Lucas’ grandmother’s house, where he was living. She said she went there to return belongings of his because, “I didn’t want them and I’m not going to throw away somone’s things.”
She said he attacked her inside and outside the house, choking her and dragging her down the street.
“I was terrified. He choked me, and threatened me again with the cigarette. The more I cried the more he would laugh,” she told the court.
The woman testified that following an attack that started on June 25 and went on into the next day, she contacted Lucas’ parole agent, then went to the police.
Taylor asked the woman why she’d waited so long to tell anyone about the assaults she said, “I was scared I was going to lose my apartment. My landlord had made it clear that any problems, and I’d be out immediately.”
Taylor asked, “How many times did you tell him to leave you alone?” The woman responded, “I couldn’t even count. I begged him to leave me alone.”
Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Farkas kept the woman on the witness stand for hours Wednesday afternoon, grilling her about Facebook posts and text messages between her and Lucas. She asked her if it’s true there are numerous messages from her to Lucas.
“Yes. We had multiple conversations daily because as I’ve said repeatedly, if I didn’t respond, it made it worse,” the woman said.
Farkas went through numerous phone records, asking the woman about contact between her and Lucas.
“Again, yes, we had almost daily contact,” the woman said. “If I didn’t respond to his messages, he’d come to my house,” the woman said.
“You let him in several times?” Farkas asked. The woman responded, “Yes. Because I was not going to be put out. I’d have been homeless.” She said when Lucas came to her house, he would bang on the door and make a lot of noise, and sometimes throw rocks at her upstairs window.
The prosecutor expects to wrap up his case this morning, and the defense expects to start calling witnesses.
The defense contends that the woman fabricated the allegations against Lucas because he was seeing other women and she was jealous and angry.
The woman told the court she did not become aware he’d been seeing other women until after she’d broken up with him and the alleged assaults on her began.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa