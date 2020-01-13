Make way for Mayfield

As the new chief judge for Berrien County Trial Court, Mabel Johnson Mayfield said she wants to continue the work done by former Chief Judge Gary Bruce, who did not seek re-appointment to the position.
The Michigan Supreme Court appointed Mayfield, who was appointed to the Berrien County Probate Bench in January 2000 and has been subsequently elected to that position. She serves in the Family Division of the Berrien County Trial Court and has lived in Berrien County for more than 40 years.
Prior to becoming a judge, Mayfield served seven years as a Juvenile Court attorney referee and worked 10 years at Berrien County Legal Services.
She is active in her church, Unity Bible Baptist, and has served in a number of volunteer capacities for various organizations including the Twin Cities Literacy Council, Purdue Club of Southwest Michigan, the Readiness Center, Region IV Area Agency on Aging, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and the Berrien Community Foundation.
She serves on the Michigan Supreme Court Justice for All Task Force and is a member of the State Bar of Michigan, the Michigan Probate Judges Association, the Southwest Michigan Probate Judges Association, and the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., a public service organization.
Mayfield took time out of her busy schedule to sit down in her chambers for a conversation with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Julie Swidwa.
Why did you want to be the chief judge?
I think that everything has a season, and when I learned that Judge Bruce was not going to be continuing, and he’s been a fantastic chief judge, I thought “Well what can I take to the leadership space?”
I had been presiding over the Family Division for four years at that point, so I’ve been part of the leadership group that worked with him on a number of the projects that he has initiated.
We now have a strategic plan in place, and we’re in the process of implementation.
We’ve got new technology coming in terms of our computer system. I was engaged in those types of things and I want to continue to see those come to full fruition.
Are you excited about this appointment?
I am. I’m excited about the opportunities that it offers. I think we did a lot of good work over the last four years in the Family Division. I’m really pleased with things.
What are you most proud of?
Hirings. When you get the right people in the right places I have found that can probably be one of the best decisions you made. To have the person who can accomplish what needs to be done. And I’m very proud about what we’ve done in Probate. It’s a good team.
What do you think the courts here do well?
I think we continue to be a leader in innovation. We’ve always been on the cutting edge of everything, such as becoming a unified court. That was a new concept.
That was a new thing. I’m an elected Probate judge and I’m in the Family Division, I have an elected Circuit judge who is in the Family Division. You could have an elected Probate judge who would serve in the Criminal Division. The thought process at that point was a judge is a judge is a judge, and should be able to be assigned anywhere and perform the task in those different divisions.
And our specialty courts, and that’s over a 20-year period. The (Michigan) Supreme Court helps drive a lot of what’s being passed down to the state courts. There have been lots of changes over the past 20 years. Like people acknowledging that a Veterans Court was necessary. We’re still looking at the potential for that.
One of my passions moving forward, when I stop and look at us as a truly unified court with the various specialties we have now, would be that approach. It may even better serve the whole family. For instance, I went down to support Judge Howard at the end of the year for graduates from the sobriety court, these are people who have substance problems. They’re also often people who have children, and that negatively impacts the family, and sometimes can result in neglect and abuse cases. At the end of the day, it’s the family that needs the services, it’s the child that’s being affected and potentially removed from a home.
In the Family Division, things we’ve done well is we’ve become more recently a trauma-informed court, trauma-trained, and there’s a focus on that, a better understanding. It makes a difference if you have a better handle on the people who are appearing before you. Like the new kids’ (waiting) room, that’s a part of trauma-informed response. We know we need to make children feel more comfortable if we can, and part of that is giving them a voice. I think we’re always on the cutting edge. I think we’re good at innovation.
What are some of your early goals as chief judge?
Number one, I have met with every judge, every administrator, almost an hour for every person, about 19 of them. I asked them to share what are the three things that if we were able to accomplish in two years would excite you?
I learned that among the court as a whole, there’s a commitment to our mission, which is: Serve the public ensuring fair and timely justice for all.
That’s our mission. Pretty succinct. Everybody in the courthouse recognizes that’s our mission. From the people who meet you at the front door, to the judges all the way up, that’s the mission. And within that, we are leaders, providing equal access, high standards of justice and a positive experience for the public and employees.
Everybody in this building is a public servant, because that’s what we do. So it’s important for everybody to be on that same page and to really understand that mission. And not just know the words, but embrace it.
The strategic plan was finished at the end of 2018. We had five strategic focus area groups and one was committed to access to the court, so there are no barriers. I’m going to remain the judge sponsor for that group as we continue our work.
Also, out of those 19 interviews, easily 90 percent of what people shared is that we need to be better in our internal communications. So I’m real focused on that.
Who is Judge Mayfield as a person? What do you do for fun?
Oh wow. I enjoy my work! I think that helps. There’s a vacation spot in Mexico that for years we go a couple of times a year. My husband thinks I don’t really understand the whole vacation concept. But it’s just really wonderful for me. I’m not coming to work. I don’t have any other responsibilities for that week. Nothing. I get up, I can get to yoga class at 7. Then I can do my walk, almost a 2.5-mile walk around the grounds, then I come back and end up at the gym for a minute, then I get in water exercise class and it’s wonderful. That excites me, I absolutely love that. And then I relax. I just sit and read, enjoy the sun, and definitely get massages. That’s fun. I enjoy watching people, engaging with people. I love the arts, theater, music, musicals. You don’t want to sit near me at a musical because I’m going to sing.
