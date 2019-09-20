Makers Trail to return to Senior PGA in 2020

BENTON HARBOR — The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is mixing up the perfect cocktail for its return to Southwest Michigan in 2020.
Event organizers announced the 10 breweries, wineries and distilleries that will be showcased in the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Makers Trail 19th Hole pavilion at The Golf Course at Harbor Shores.
The 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship invites fans to experience the participating Makers’ craft beverages at their establishments in advance of next year’s event and get to the “bottom of the cup” of what they are serving inside the 19th Hole. The tournament will be held Memorial Day weekend next May.
The 2020 Makers include:
• Greenbush Brewing
• Haymarket Brewing
• North Pier Brewing
• Watermark Brewing
• The Livery
• 12 Corners Winery
• Round Barn Winery
• White Pine Winery
• Iron Shoe Distillery
• Journeyman Distillery
The Makers Trail 19th Hole special ticket option gives attendees access to a covered pavilion with comfortable seating, TVs to keep an eye on the action, and a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy championship golf from a different vantage point.
Championship Director Ryan Ogle said the Senior PGA chose to partner with the Makers Trail to introduce a more unique private bar.
“Perfectly positioned behind the 17th Hole green at Harbor Shores, the Makers Trail 19th Hole is a popular location to witness championship golf while creating memories with friends in a unique setting,” Ogle said in a news release. “We are bringing this experience back due to popular demand and will be sourcing some of the best local options for our guests.”
As a way to promote Southwest Michigan businesses, the Makers Trail 19th Hole was created in 2018 to allow various breweries, distilleries and wineries to showcase their top concoctions.
“We love being a partner in one of the main attractions of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship here in Southwest Michigan, casting a broad spotlight on the many wonderful makers throughout the region,” said Millicent Huminsky of Southwest Michigan Tourist Council, in the release.
Discounted Weekly Makers Trail 19th Hole tickets are on sale now for a limited time and include one daily ticket to each championship round. Upon arrival, each individual ticket holder will get five $5 concession vouchers for use inside the 19th Hole pavilion.
For more on the championship, Makers Trail and how to purchase tickets, visit www.attend.srpga.com/tickets.