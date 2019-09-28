BENTON HARBOR — “Raise your hand if you want to be a reader,” singer and songwriter Jeremiah Griffin said Friday to third graders at International Academy at Hull in Benton Township.
Griffin was at the school to shoot a music video for his latest song, “Flip Drip.”
“‘Flip’ is about flipping through the pages of a book,” said Traci Burton, family and community engagement coordinator with Benton Harbor schools. “... ‘Drip’ means cool. It’s about combining slang in a way the children understand. It’s about making reading cool.”
Burton said Griffin is from Kalamazoo and now lives in Atlanta.
“We’ve been friends for a long time, and we’ve talked about making music that would inspire kids to get an education,” she said.
The inspiration was evident.
“Who’s going to go back home and start reading more?” Griffin asked the third graders, who answered with a chorus of – “Me!”
Griffin added, “This is a promise. We can’t break promises.”
Burton said they chose to feature the third graders because of the state’s Read by Grade 3 law.
The law was passed in 2016, but this year’s third graders are the first ones to be subject to the law, which states that third grade students are not allowed to advance to fourth grade if they score a grade or more behind in reading on the Spring 2020 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) state standardized test.
“We’re trying to inspire them to love reading,” Burton said. “We’re really excited he decided to do this in Benton Harbor.”
No one mentioned the M-STEP or new law Friday to the students. That would not have been “drip.”
Griffin also put together “Get Up,” a music video released in May that featured four Benton Harbor High School students.
Burton said “Flip Drip” is expected to be released in about two weeks. Both videos were made through Mission Arts, an organization started by Burton and Griffin that focuses on social causes.
She said the music video will be released on the Mission Arts Facebook page.
It’s a continuation of school officials striving to make literacy relevant to the students by connecting music to words and writing – all while trying to make it fun.
