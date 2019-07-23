Mamie Yarbrough learns something new every day

BENTON HARBOR — Life has come full circle for Mamie Yarbrough.
She said she grew up only a few streets from where she now lives in the former Barentsen Candy Co., on Territorial Road in Benton Harbor.
Her family moved to a house on Miller Street in Little Italy when she was 2 years old.
"It took four people to pay for that house – my mother and father bought a house with my grandmother and grandfather," said Yarbrough, a 1959 graduate of Benton Harbor High School. "And we lived there until urban renewal took all those houses down."
She said her neighborhood was a mix of people from many backgrounds, including Italians, Jews and black people.
"If people are still alive, we're still very much in touch with them and talk and are happy to see each other," she said.
Yarbrough, 77, said it was a great time to grow up in Benton Harbor, with Territorial Road from Paw Paw Avenue west being the commercial hub of the city, with drug stores, car dealership, restaurants, furniture stores and a hardware store.
"Some people tell me there were 19 bars on this street," she said. "... I've walked up and down this street my whole life."
She said she made many trips to the post office on Territorial Road with her grandmother.
"My grandmother would not put her mail in a box," she said. "We would walk from Miller Street to the post office. She'd get stamps and she'd give them her mail through the window. Her mail, she did not believe that they'd remember to get it out of a box."
She and her husband, former Benton Harbor Mayor Charles "Mickey" Yarbrough, lived at the corner of Monroe and May streets for 30 years before moving above the former candy company about 10 years ago.
Yarbrough said she and her husband get along so well that after they divorced, they decided to remarry.
"My name is Mamie Luella Nunley Yarbrough-Yarbrough, because I married him twice," she said.
She has two adult children. Her son, Nyles, moved next door to her a few years ago.
On the other hand, her daughter, Dawn, lives almost half a world away in Milan, Italy. She said her daughter went there for a modeling job and found love with a fellow model, Giuliano Zoppi. Today, she said her daughter is busy raising 4-year-old twins.
Yarbrough said she's in her 15th year as a Berrien County commissioner.
"I meant to do one term," she said. "... I had previously been on the Benton Harbor school board for nine years."
She said the last time she ran for the school board, she lost.
"The Lord had something else for me to do," she said. "It freed me up to do what I needed to do."
Then she applied for a vacant seat on the county board and didn't get chosen. But she wanted to find out what the county commission was all about.
"I started going to the meetings because I wanted to see if I wanted to do this," she said. "Many times, I'd be the only person sitting in that audience."
She said she was there so often the county commissioners started asking for her advice. At the next election, she said she ran and won and has been winning ever since.
What keeps her running?
"I continue to learn something new every day," she said. "I like the way they do business. They want you to train and to go to things and to learn."
She is the chair of the Finance Committee, which oversees budgets of more than $100 million, and a member of the Berrien County Parks Committee.
Yarbrough said the most thrilling part of the job is when somebody comes with an idea, and the commissioners work to make it a reality.
An example was Paw Paw River County Park in Watervliet, which opened in fall 2018.
She said the park includes a kayak launch for handicapped people and has beautiful trails.
"And we're buying more land," she said. "There's a family that has land that they want the county to buy so it doesn't get built on."
She said the Paw Paw River will someday be navigable from Benton Harbor to Kalamazoo. Her vision is that people can stop along the way and have picnics at parks with barbecue grills.
In addition, she chairs the Benton Harbor Public Library board.
She said she's not certain how much longer she will continue running for her county commission seat.
"I want to assess my ability," she said. "I want to be able to do it physically and mentally. ... I enjoy it so much. It's good to have a reason to get up and get dressed."
Yarbrough said learning new things is what has kept her interested in life all of these years. Five years ago, she started taking cello lessons at the Citadel Dance and Music Center in Benton Harbor.
"I wanted to play a song by Led Zeppelin – 'Kashmir,'" she said. "They have a song that's for strings. I wanted to throw my hair and play it."
However, she never learned how to play the song.
"I stopped taking lessons last year because I wasn't practicing," she said.
She said she ran into a similar problem when she was a child trying to learn how to play the violin.
"I tried to play the clarinet. I took piano lessons," she said. "I completed nothing. I enjoyed music. I guess I just didn't want to practice."
In retirement, she said she's also taken glass blowing lessons at Water Street Glassworks in Benton Harbor.
Before she retired, she managed subsidized housing in Berrien County for 30 years in various capacities.
Yarbrough said she tries to live by Philippians 4:8-9 – "Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you."
"This is how I want to walk," she said. "That's how I want my life to be. Whatever I'm involved in, I want to do it in those ways. Not in meanness or anything but honest and truthful. ... I thank the Lord for all the things I've seen and done."
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege