ST. JOSEPH — The man accused of entering two unlocked Bridgman homes last week appeared in Berrien County court Monday and pleaded not guilty to two charges of illegal entry.
The Bridgman Police Department reported that Charles Edward Anderson, 43, was arraigned on the charges. Anderson listed addresses on Post Court in Bridgman and Main Street in Berrien Springs.
Anderson was arrested after being tracked down early Friday morning and found outdoors hiding near a shed after police say he entered two unlocked Bridgman homes for unknown reasons and was later chased out by homeowners. No damage was reported and nothing was missing from the homes.
The first incident happened in the 4200 block of Orchard Street in Bridgman, around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. The homeowners had been away and after returning home discovered a man inside a bedroom. After Anderson was confronted, he left the house and fled the area on foot, police said.
About three hours later Bridgman police were dispatched to a home in the 9700 block of Baldwin Road after the homeowners were woke up by their barking dog. They discovered a man inside their home and upon confronting him, the man again fled.
Lincoln Township police were called and a K-9 unit was brought in to assist. The K-9 officer and his handler found the man laying in the yard behind a nearby shed. Anderson is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 27.