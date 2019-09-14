NILES — A man who police say was drunk when he blew through a stop sign and crashed into another car, killing four people, was arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court Friday on murder charges and several lesser charges.
Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic said Dub Collins, 54, of Buchanan, is in the Berrien County jail with bond set at $350,000 cash or surety.
Collins was arraigned by Judge Charles LaSata on four counts of second-degree murder, punishable by life or any term of years. He is further charged with four counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony; operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, a five-year felony; operating while intoxicated, third offense, a five-year felony; operating while license suspended, second offense, a one-year misdemeanor; and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, a 93-day misdemeanor.
The Aug. 2 crash claimed the lives of Robert Klint, 66, his wife Melissa Klint, 60; and their daughter, Landyn Klint, 22; all of Sawyer, and Kent Williamson, 52, of Ruckersville, Va. All four died at the crash scene, Sepic said.
The Klint vehicle was traveling south on Main Street in Buchanan Township when Collins, who was traveling west on Miller Road, allegedly blew through a stop sign at Miller and Main and crashed into the Klint vehicle broadside on the driver’s side.
“It is alleged that Collins’ intoxication, excessive speed and disregard for a stop sign knowingly created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm, knowing that death or such harm would be the likely result of his actions,” Sepic stated in a news release announcing charges against Collins. “Knowingly creating such a high risk is one of the intent elements of second-degree murder.”
Collins’ wife Heather, 38, also of Buchanan, was a passenger in his vehicle. Both were injured and taken to a South Bend hospital.
Collins was on parole at the time of the crash.
A pre-exam conference was set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 25, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.
