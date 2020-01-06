LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man was arrested Sunday morning after being tracked by Van Buren County’s K-9 Kuno, police say.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that the 24-year-old man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, 22, and her mother, 67.
The 22-year-old woman called police during the incident, and while she was on the phone with dispatchers, the man allegedly grabbed her phone and broke it, ending the call, according to the news release.
When deputies arrived, the man had fled out the back door. K-9 Kuno and his handler located the suspect a short distance away from the house.
He was lodged at the Van Buren County Jail on one count of violation of a personal protective order, two counts of domestic assault and one count interfering with 911 communication. Charges are also being sought for probation violation.