PAW PAW — The man accused of killing Wilda Wilkinson in 1986 has been brought to Michigan and arraigned.
Robert Waite, 50, waived extradition from Florida, where he was serving a sentence for an unrelated crime, and appeared in 7th District Court in South Haven on Wednesday, according to a news release from Michigan State Police.
Waite was charged in June with one felony count of homicide-open murder.
Wilkinson’s daughter found her strangled mother in 1986. A nurse’s aide at South Haven Community Hospital at the time, Wilkinson, 59, was divorced and lived alone in Bangor. When she failed to report to work, hospital officials called her daughter to check on her mom.
Investigators began working the case at the time and developed several persons of interest, but the case went cold. In 2010, detectives from the MSP reopened the investigation, narrowing the list of suspects, and then stepped up efforts last year to investigate the unsolved murder.
Charges against a California man, who was arrested and brought to Michigan earlier this year, were dismissed in May because of new DNA information, The Herald-Palladium reported.
Detectives received the new DNA evidence in March. It pertained to Waite, who would have been 16 at the time of Wilkinson’s death, and was one of the initial suspects, according to the release. Waite had always been a person of interest in the homicide and had never been ruled out.
Detectives went to Florida to interview Waite. During the interview, they said they received a full confession from Waite and were able to rule out any other suspects from the information given, according to MSP.
Waite has been in a Florida prison since 2008 on an unrelated kidnapping and sexual battery conviction, according to Florida Department of Corrections online records. He is set to be released on those charges in 2034.
Waite remains in the Van Buren County Jail. He is set to appear in South Haven court for a probable cause conference at 1 p.m. Nov. 27.
Wilkinson is survived by her two daughters and two sons, who were in continuous contact with investigators throughout the investigation, according to MSP.
