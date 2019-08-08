ST. JOSEPH — A trial date has been set for a Coloma man charged with killing his infant daughter after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Berrien County Trial Court.
Scott Nataniel Skinner, 31, is charged with first-degree felony murder in the death of Jordynn Skinner, 2 months old. She died Oct. 2, 2018. Skinner is further charged with open murder, which means a judge or jury could consider first-degree or second-degree murder; and with first-degree child abuse.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Taylor said Skinner remains in the Berrien County jail with bond set at $200,000 cash or surety and, if released must remain on GPS tether. His trial before Judge Arthur Cotter has been set for Oct. 1.
At a parental rights hearing last month involving another child, 2-year-old Scott Skinner Jr., a pathologist testified that the cause of Jordynn’s death had been determined to be abusive head trauma and manner of death was homicide. The baby had been in the care of Scott Skinner, the children’s’ father, while their mother, Kori Bryant, was at work.
Skinner’s trial is set to start one year from the day police were called Oct. 1, 2018, to a house in Ravine View Estates on Little Paw Paw Lake Road in Coloma Township. The father told police the baby had vomited, convulsed and stopped breathing. According to Berrien County Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Gregory Sanders, Skinner told police he might have held and squeezed the baby too tightly.
Jordynn was taken by ambulance to Lakeland Hospital, Watervliet, and was later transfered to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, where she died the next day.
