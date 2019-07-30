WATERVLIET — A Coloma man died during a kayaking trip Sunday night along the Paw Paw River, police reported.
At about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, first responders were called to a water rescue along the Paw Paw River within the 7100 block of Red Arrow Highway in Watervliet Township, according to a state police news release.
Chad Whittington, 42, of Coloma, had been kayaking on the river with his wife when they decided to take a break and go for a swim. But while in the water, Whittington reportedly became distressed, the release stated. Whittington’s wife was able to pull him toward the shore and call 911.
Upon their arrival first responders attempted to perform life-saving actions but were unsuccessful. Whittington was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday in Kalamazoo. Michigan State Police said it is an ongoing investigation.
The Michigan State Police Niles Post was assisted at the scene by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Coloma Township police, Pokagon Tribal police, North Berrien Fire and Rescue, and the Pride Care Ambulance Service.