BENTON TOWNSHIP — A man who police say was trying to break up a fight among some kids Sunday ended up being shot.
Police did not release the man’s name, but said he was taken by Medic 1 ambulance to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, and that his injuries are not life-threatening.
Benton Township police were called at about 6 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Highland Avenue, behind the Blossom Acres housing complex, regarding a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to a news release from Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven.
Witnesses told police the incident stemmed from a fight among some juveniles earlier in the day on Pavone Street in Benton Harbor, and that the juveniles continued to fight in the Blossom Acres complex. When an adult family member of one of the juveniles tried to break up the fight, he was shot.
No suspect has been identified or located as of Monday afternoon. The shooter was described as being about 25 years old, wearing a gray hoodie and armed with a silver revolver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
