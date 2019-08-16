BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township police on Thursday were continuing to investigate a shooting that happened in the early morning hours.
Police identified the victim as Dalonte Carter, 22, of Benton Harbor, and said he is expected to survive.
Benton Township police were called at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue on a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found Carter lying on the ground in the parking lot behind 1166 Highland Ave at the Blossom Acres housing complex with gunshot wounds to the right leg and abdomen.
Carter was taken by Medic 1 ambulance to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven said he was admitted for treatment of injuries that would require surgery but were not life-threatening.
Benton Township police were assisted at the scene by Berrien County Sheriff’s evidence technicians, Michigan State Police, Berrien County Sheriff’s road patrol and Medic 1.
No suspect or suspects had been identified as of Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau, 925-1135, or Crime Stoppers, 574-288-STOP.
