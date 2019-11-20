EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire resident Rick Anstiss is hoping to change officials’ minds in two area municipalities that have opted out of allowing recreational marijuana businesses.
Anstiss spoke Monday to the Eau Claire Village Council, and last week he took his case to the Berrien Township Board. He’d like to see one or both municipality be open to the possibility of having a recreational marijuana-related business in their community.
“I want to open a holistic based recreational marijuana business that helps people heal,” he said Tuesday. “There’s no reason why we can’t combine recreational marijuana with healing. I’m looking at something that could also have a spa, a sauna or a juice bar.”
With the village of Eau Claire, he said he’s working with officials to set up a meeting with the village planning commission to determine where such a business could go, in terms of zoning. He hopes to meet with planning commissioners yet this month.
“It’s a matter of where we could go and how it would work and we’d go from there and present a business plan,” he said. “There are a few options and if there’s a hiccup, they may need to make a zoning change.”
Eau Claire Village Clerk Shawn Foster said Tuesday that it’s not quite that simple, with the lack of available space the main obstacle. She noted that recreational marijuana businesses cannot be within 1,000 feet of schools or parks, or 500 feet from churches. Permission has been given permission for two medical marijuana businesses to locate in the village.
Anstiss said he made a similar request at the Berrien Township Board meeting last week. “They want me to offer an educational seminar to get the ball rolling,” he said. “I’m aiming to host a community meeting at the township hall in either December or early January.”
He’s also starting a petition drive to get Berrien Township officials to reconsider their stance against recreational marijuana, in order to progress and grow the economy. His goal is to get 1,000 signatures. Anstiss said so far he’s gathered 227 signatures in three days.
Anstiss was also at Monday’s Eau Claire school board meeting to report on plans to give $1,700 to the district, to be used for a Christmas program and three scholarships. The money comes from proceeds from the recent Eau Claire Hemp & Harvest Festival held in October.
Anstiss said the hemp festival attracted 2,500 people. He added that organizers made enough money to not only cover their expenses, but give money to the village, the local police department and the public works department, as well as the schools.