ST. JOSEPH — A Benton Harbor man who shot and injured another man early on New Year’s Day will spend at least 22 years in prison.
Dayshun T. Spears, 25, has been sentenced to 20-40 years in prison, with credit for 220 days served, for assault with intent to murder. He will serve a consecutive term of two years for weapons felony firearms. He was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Spears shot and critically injured James Parker-Hersey, 35, at a house party 161 Apple St. in Benton Harbor. Police were called at about 5 a.m. and found Parker-Hersey with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by Medic 1 to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, where he underwent surgery and survived.
Spears, the shooter, had fled the scene of the shooting but was later caught. Police said the shooting was the result of an argument between the two men.
