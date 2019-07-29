NILES — A Niles-area man was shot several times early Sunday morning, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The sheriff’s road patrol deputies and Michigan State Police were called to the 900 block of Woods Edge Drive in Niles Township at 12:25 a.m. Sunday following a report of several gunshots being fired and man who was possibly injured.
When the officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man had been shot numerous times in the lower legs and buttocks. The shooting victim, whose name was not released, was transported by SMCAS Ambulance Service to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he underwent surgery. He was reported to be in stable condition.
The sheriff’s department found that that the man had been standing outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex, when he was shot by unknown suspects in an unknown vehicle.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit (Detective Bureau) at (269) 983-7141 Ext. 7224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-900-342- Stop (7867).