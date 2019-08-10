Man suspected in shooting arrested

ST. JOSEPH — A man police had been looking for in connection with a fatal shooting July 31 in Benton Harbor is in the Berrien County jail.
Benton Harbor police said Friday afternoon that Eric Holbrook, 21, was arrested Friday and will be charged in the shooting death of Arsenio Jordan, 29, of Benton Harbor. Jordan died on the afternoon of July 31 in the 800 block of Superior Street.
Benton Harbor Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis said police arrested Holbrook after receiving a tip that he was at the River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor late Friday morning.
Police were called July 31 on a report of shots fired. They found Jordan critically injured and he died at the scene. A 32-year-old Benton Harbor woman (not identified) was also shot and was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Meanwhile, Lakeland reported to police that a 24-year-old man had shown up with a gunshot wound. He was later identified as a suspect in the shootings, and has been jailed. His name is Dennis Linc Holbrook Jr., 24. He is charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder, and weapons felony firearms and has been arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court.
Benton Harbor police said that Dennis Holbrook Jr. and Eric Holbrook are brothers. Police have not said yet what prompted the flurry of gunfire.
They added that another man, Dondrell Blackamore Jr., 20, of Benton Harbor has not yet been located and remains a person of interest, and that the investigation is ongoing.
