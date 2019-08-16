BENTON HARBOR — Police in Benton Harbor are still looking for a young man they say they found sleeping in a vehicle earlier this month that had been reported stolen. The suspect got away from police, first on foot, then in the vehicle.
It happened at about 7:40 a.m. Aug. 1 in the parking lot of the River Terrace Apartment Complex.
Deputy Public Safety Director Michael Clark said officers came across a silver Nissan Pathfinder that had been reported stolen out of Kentwood, Mich., and noticed a man sleeping in the back seat.
Officers woke him up and were talking to him when he fled on foot. Officers gave chase but the suspect was able to double back to the Nissan and take off in the vehicle. A pursuit began but was then called off, Clark said.
After initially seeking public tips about his identity, police later on Thursday updated their information and believe the suspect to be Antonio Terryll Wimberly, 17, of Benton Harbor. He is being sought for questioning, as well as for an unrelated offense.
Police are still seeking assistance in locating the vehicle and Wimberly.
Clark said anyone seeing the vehicle or Wimberly should call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety’s Tipline at 927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP. Or, submit a tip via the Benton Harbor DPS Citizen Observer tip411, an app available for download for free at the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store. All tips received through this app are anonymous.
Clark said anyone encountering the suspect should call police and should not confront him or try to recover the vehicle.
