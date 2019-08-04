Many events planned before BH opens for new year

BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor’s interim superintendent is inviting students and teachers join in to help get the district back on track.
“Be part of this mission. Help us be victors,” Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson said.
A job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 at Benton Harbor High School, following two mini job fairs this past week. Robinson said the district is looking for teachers from kindergarten through high school, along with special education teachers and paraprofessionals.
“At the end, the outcome will be well worth it as we move forward in having everybody being a part of educating the students here in Benton Harbor,” she said.
Applicants should bring a cover letter and resume and will be able to complete the district’s job application online during the job fair, Robinson said.
On Aug. 17, the district is holding a Back to School Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at Hall Park on South Hull Street.
There will be food and prizes along with games, including sack races. Staff will have tables representing each school to give parents information. Parents can also register their children for school or update their child’s information at the fair.
Anyone who can’t make it to the fair but would like to register their children can call Brenda Matthews, the district’s registrar, at 605-1045. Parents can also register their children for school at the district’s new central offices at the high school.
They should bring with them the child’s birth certificate and proof of address.
More information on both of these events can be found on the district’s website at www.bhas.org or on its Facebook page.
In addition, the district is hosting recruitment drives throughout the city through Aug. 16.
Representatives from the district will be at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on:
• Aug. 6, Buss Apartments, 942 Buss Ave.,
• Aug. 8, Harbor Bluff Court, 1914 Territorial Road,
• Aug. 9, Haywood Wells Estates, 604 8th St.,
• Aug. 12, River Terrace Apartments, 200 River Terrace Drive,
• Aug. 14, Briarwood Apartments, 1903 Union Ave.,
• Aug. 15, Baric Village at Fairplain, 777 E. Napier Ave., and
• Aug. 16, Benton Manor Apartments, 197 Madeline Ave.
Robinson said the district completed moving the administrative offices to the high school and is now in the process of moving fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms from STEAM Elementary at MLE on Britain Avenue to Fair Plain East Elementary School on Union Ave.
COO Troy Boone said several volunteers have called offering to help paint Fair Plain East Elementary. But before the volunteers can start working, he said they need the paint to be donated.
District officials said they planned to paint the hallways and classrooms at the school but found out that the voter-approved sinking fund money can’t be used for any painting.
Robinson said she wants everyone to know that the district is moving forward into the new school year in spite of the controversy surrounding the possible closing of the high school, which was proposed by state officials.
“With the door being open for us to continue negotiations, it keeps our minds open that there’s opportunities for us to move forward,” she said.
She said NWEA standardized test scores show that students are reaching their growth goals using the district’s new English/language arts curriculum, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, that was added for all grades a year ago.
“That means we’re moving forward towards proficiency as we’re increasing our growth rates,” she said.
This fall, the district is starting a new math intervention program for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.
“We’re stronger, we’re better together,” she said.
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege