BERRIEN CENTER — Marijuana proponent Rick Anstiss didn’t get a very warm reception from the Berrien Township Board on Tuesday night for his push to get the township to allow recreational marijuana businesses and operations.
While board members appeared to initially entertain the idea of holding a special board meeting in coming months in order for him to present information, comments made later in the meeting after Anstiss left showed members’ opposition to the idea.
“I’m not comfortable with having people come thinking that we support recreational marijuana,” Township Clerk Mary Jane Dean said.
Others agreed. Trustee Debora Conley said “further education is not going to change my mind. ... I don’t understand what he wants to do. He has no business plan and he says he just wants us to be OK with it,” she said.
Building Inspector Ross Rogien noted that the board should expect pushback from township residents if members switch their stance now. The board has gone on the record opting out of allowing either medical marijuana and recreational marijuana facilities in the township.
“If the majority (of township residents) said no to recreational marijuana in 2018, you’re asking for it if you flip now,” he said. “The silent majority will fill this room.”
Township Deputy Supervisor Julius Grau reminded board members that if they do go ahead with holding a special meeting to allow Anstiss to make his presentation, they need to present information on both sides. “If you have an educational forum, you need to have all sides at it,” he said. “My view is don’t do this.”
Trustee Julie Burke said Anstiss should pursue a petition drive to put the issue on the ballot. She said she doesn’t expect anyone on the board to change their position against marijuana.
When contacted after the meeting, Anstiss said he plans to do just that and gather signatures.
“I’ll be gathering signatures from registered voters in the township to oppose their position and allow recreational marijuana,” he said.
During the meeting he offered to rent out the township hall and provide information about the issue.
“The education part is where it all starts,” he said. “I want to help the community see business growth. I live here, I want to do it here. The township would benefit greatly.”
Township Supervisor Bryan Bixby said he would contact township attorney Sara Senica for advice on how to proceed. Bixby said that if the board holds a special meeting, it likely wouldn’t be until April, as the board already has two meetings scheduled for February and March.
Marketing strategy
The marketing of the Berrien Springs area is likely to take on a different look in coming weeks and months, but it remains to be seen what the new strategy will actually end up being.
Berrien Springs Village Council members heard from a new media strategist last week and appeared interested in plans for a new website and social media presence for the village. Those plans from Sunset Coast Media ranged in price from $11,500 to as much as $32,500.
This week, Berrien Township Supervisor Bryan Bixby said it was his understanding that the village “put the brakes on” the former advertising campaign and were planning to hire someone else to do their “branding” for them.
“We’re still talking about keeping people interested in coming to the Berrien Springs area,” he said.
The municipalities of Berrien Township, Berrien Springs Village and Oronoko Township hired Midwest Family Broadcasting in 2017 to develop a new brand and promote the area. The cost then was $20,000, with the village giving $10,000 and the two townships giving $5,000 each.
The 2017 marketing plan resulted in a number of commercials developed and aired with the tag line of “Berrien Springs … Ripe for the Picking.”
But Berrien Township board members and now question whether a new marketing plan is actually needed. They felt that efforts now underway are already attracting people to the Berrien Springs area, even without a marketing plan.
Building Inspector Rogien was among those noting how the township’s park improvements, including the development of a new section of the Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail, will bring people in. Township officials received news last month that they are getting a $300,000 state trust fund grant to pay for improvements at Range Line Park.
“Build a bridge and they will come,” Rogien said in reference to the possibility of building a pedestrian bridge across Lake Chapin. “We should put any money set aside for marketing into a bridge fund.”
Deputy Supervisor Grau pointed to the November 2018 passage of a $19.7 million bond issue millage for Berrien Springs schools as a game changer when it comes to marketing the local area. “The biggest thing has already been done with people approving the school millage,” he said.
“After we spent $10,000 (on the radio station campaign) what did all of us receive?” he asked. ‘If we can’t answer that question, why would we want to go forward? If we can’t see the return for that money, shame on us for spending more money.”
Bixby said he will not be proposing any money for marketing in the township’s 2020 budget, which starts April 1.
Meanwhile, Oronoko Township Supervisor Mike Hildebrand said he expects his township would be willing to go in with the village on their new marketing plans.
“The village is exploring other options and we’re waiting for them to decide what they will do,” he said. “We said we would be happy to participate in something else along with them. You have to try different things sometimes. You have to constantly look at ways to make the community more attractive.”