EAU CLAIRE — As 2020 dawns, Eau Claire resident Rick Anstiss is hopeful that his plans to open a recreational marijuana consumption center business in Eau Claire will come to fruition.
Anstiss said the consumption center business he’d like to open would be centered around wellness and not “partying.” He sees such a center as having services such as massage, Himalayan salt caves, a sauna, spa or juice bar as well as offering information and programming to help those with addiction issues.
Anstiss first approached Eau Claire village officials about his plans in November after hosting a successful first-ever hemp festival in the village in October. That event drew 2,500 people to the village to learn more about hemp and all of its different uses.
Anstiss said last week that he plans to present his business plan to the village council at their meeting on Jan. 20. He noted that the village’s planning commission voted earlier this month to recommend that the village allow recreational marijuana businesses in the village.
He said one of the medical marijuana businesses the village approved a year or so ago has expressed interest in also having recreational marijuana and he’d like to have that kind of business as well. For that to happen, the village council would have to vote to not only allow recreational marijuana businesses but also more than one such business.
While village officials have expressed skepticism about there being space available in the village for such ventures, Anstiss said he has a couple of locations in mind where a recreational marijuana business could be located. Such businesses cannot be within 1,000 feet of a school or 500 feet of a park.
Anstiss said last week that he doesn’t necessarily think the village would have to change its zoning to allow recreational marijuana businesses. He believes the only change required would be to allow such businesses. The village voted in 2018 to not allow recreational marijuana businesses.
He also hasn’t given up on trying to change the minds of nearby Berrien Township officials. He has started a petition drive to get the Berrien Township Board to change its stance against recreational marijuana and has gathered over 360 signatures.
He also plans to go to the next Berrien Township Board meeting on Jan. 14 to press his case again. He said officials there have asked him about offering an informational seminar which he hopes to do in coming weeks and months.