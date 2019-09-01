PAW PAW — Market Van Buren got one of 45 grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to get sites ready for new business attractions in Van Buren County.
Awarded through the new competitive Michigan Build Ready Sites program, the targeted grant program is aimed at boosting Michigan’s inventory of available properties ready to compete for new business.
It is a competitive process that awarded $3.3 million across Michigan and $78,000 to Van Buren County.
Market Van Buren is an economic development organization and subsidiary of Kinexus Group, which is charged with economic and community development in Van Buren County.
“One of the seven key strategies put forward by the Market Van Buren board is to make sure our industrial sites are ready to go,” said Market Van Buren Executive Director Zachary Morris in a news release. “It was a collaborative effort of Market Van Buren, Van Buren County, the village of Mattawan, Kinexus Group and others.”
The particular site that was considered for the grant in Mattawan will focus on attracting companies within the Life Sciences industry cluster.
Within the region, the Life Sciences industry has a location quotient of 16, meaning it has 16 times the national average for people working in the industry.
“Life Sciences companies offer everyone in the community an opportunity to prosper. People with low educational attainment all the way to PHD’s can be found in this industry,” Morris said in the release. “This is an especially important strategy, given the impending closure of the Palisades nuclear plant, which also has many high-paying jobs in the community.”
