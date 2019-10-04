PAW PAW — The Van Buren County sheriff's department is now investigating three shooting deaths after a couple from Almena Township was found dead in their home Wednesday morning.
However, the department is stressing that the couple's death is not related to a shooting death that occurred earlier this week at a home in the northern portion of the county. "They're 100 percent not related," said Sgt. Tony Evans.
Deputies found out about the two latest deaths after receiving a phone call shortly before 10 a.m. informing them that someone had been found dead in a residence in the 46000 block of 30th Street.
Deputies went to the home and found a husband and wife dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a sheriff's department news release.
Suicide has not been ruled out. “We're leaning to something like that,” Evans said.
The sheriff's criminal investigations unit is waiting for autopsy results. The names of the deceased have not yet been released.
Earlier this week, deputies responded to the first shooting death, this time at a residence in Columbia Township.
The incident unfolded Monday when deputies were dispatched at 5 p.m. to a residence in the 49000 block of County Road 384 for a report that a 53-year-old man from Grand Junction had been shot.
When deputies arrived, they found the man, who had sustained a single gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were continued by rescue staff, however the subject died of his gunshot wound while at the residence.
Other people, who the sheriff's news release referred to as “involved parties,” were still at the residence, but the sheriff's department has not elaborated any further, other than to say the incident is continuing to be investigated.