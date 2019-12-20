ST. JOSEPH — Less than a week before Christmas, and the St. Joseph Masonic Lodge again made sure that the stockings were hung with care for some of the community’s neediest people.
The annual sock drive, mounted by the St. Joseph Masonic Lodge 437 and Lakeshore Lodge 298, netted 1,500 pair this year. The first year the effort was held, 100 pair were collected and delivered to the Salvation Army men’s shelter.
Through the efforts of the Masons and the generosity of community members, the drive expanded to nine drop-off sites and made donations to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s foster child program, the Salvation Army shelter, the Emergency Shelter for women and children, and West Michigan Guardianship for vulnerable adults in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.
This was the first year for the foster kids program, which will receive 450 pairs of socks.
Hanna Lei-Sam, community resource coordinator for the Berrien County office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said they have around 300 children in foster care at a time, with more coming every day.
Those children often are removed from homes where there is abuse or neglect without much warning, frequently at night or on weekends, Lei-Sam said. They usually don’t have time to gather the few belongings they might own.
Her office keeps a closet of necessities for the kids, but their needs change all the time, Lei-Sam said, and they are grateful for the donation from the Masons.
The West Michigan Guardianship program provides support for adults who are disabled or incapacitated and can’t fully care for themselves.
Many of those clients have few resources, as well, according to Christy Payne, program supervisor.
“Some of them can barely afford to pay for their housing,” Payne said.
Some of their 340 clients received socks from the drive last year, and were thankful, she said, and were looking forward to opening the packages Christmas Day.
“We appreciate Jerry,” Payne said of Jerry Sirk, who organizes the sock drive every year.
“He does an awesome job. And I’m sure our clients appreciate it, as well.”
Sirk, who worked for many years for United Way, was first inspired to start the sock drive after hearing the story of a homeless man who wrapped his feet in tape to keep them dry. From 2015 through 2018, the lodge collected 2,300 pairs of socks.
Lei-Sam’s office holds a holiday party for the foster kids each year. “It allows them to end the year with a happy memory.”
The St. Joseph Masons will have a party Saturday for children staying at the Safe Shelter for domestic violence victims.
The needs of the clients don’t end after the first of the year, they pointed out, and donations are welcome all year.
The Avenue Family Network, which oversees the guardianship program and other social service programs, maintains a wish list of needed items and accepts cash donations and volunteers at its website, www.avenuefamilynetwork.org.
While the foster child program keeps items available, the needs change with each child, Lei-Sam said.
Needed items range from toiletries to clothing to diapers. Those who want to donate can contact Hanna Lei-Sam at 934-2323, or email lei-sam@michigan.org.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak