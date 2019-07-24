Master of light

ST. JOSEPH — “Just so you know, I’ve got 6,000 lamp shades,” Steve Bergman tells a potential customer over the phone. “So if you ever need a shade, just bring the lamp in.”
Bergman, 60, and his wife, Debby, own the Village Lamp Shoppe, which in addition to all those shades, has more than 800 lamps in stock, plus everything one might need for a lamp. Bergman, who has been in the lamp business since he was in high school, also does repairs and makes custom lamps.
The Village Lamp Shoppe was started in the late 1960s – Bergman doesn’t know the exact year – by Bill and Dea Carle in its current location, but it hasn’t always been there. The shop is at 4289 Niles Road in the Scottdale part of Royalton Township (St. Joseph address).
When the Carles started, Bergman said, they sold lamps and shades up front, while manufacturing lampshades in the rear of the building.
In the mid-1970s, they moved the retail part of the business to the Village Square in Stevensville, so the entire building in Scottdale could be devoted to making lampshades.
It also was in the mid-1970s that the Carles asked him to come to work for them and learn to repair lamps. They knew each other because they attended the same church.
Bergman was still attending St. Joseph High School and working at a grocery store until changing part-time jobs; he graduated in 1977. The following year, he and Debby were married.
The retail business returned to Scottdale around 1978, to the house next door to the current location. The Carles sold the retail business to Elaine Surch in the early 1980s, Bergman said.
When the Carles moved their shade-making business, Lake Shore Studios, to a new building nearby at 4200 Niles Road, the vacated space was occupied by State Farm Insurance. (The nearby Lake Shore Studios operation closed several years ago and the building is now occupied by Green Earth Electronics Recycling. A separate division of Lake Shore Studios still manufactures lampshades in Meridian, Miss.)
Surch sold the Village Lamp Shoppe to the Bergmans in 1991, when it was in the house. Before then, Steve had done lamp repairs for Surch.
Then in 1996, the Bergmans bought the building that originally housed the Village Lamp Shoppe, next to the house, then when the insurance office moved out, they moved the lamp shop back in.
In 1979, Bergman started making lampshade frames for the Carles, which he continued to do until 1996, when he sold the operation to the Carles. Before then, of course, the Bergmans had purchased the Village Lamp Shoppe business.
Their business is strictly mom-and-pop. They have no employees. Steve said it’s usually one or the other in the shop;. “We’re rarely both here.”
The Bergmans have four children, who live in Holland, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Detroit, and five grandchildren.
With none of their children choosing to be the next generation in the lamp business, that means when Steve and Debby retire, that likely will be the end of the Village Lame Shoppe, unless a buyer can be found.
“When it’s done, it’s done,” he said.
Bergman said the Village Lamp Shoppe has drawn customers from as far as Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan and Jamaica in the Caribbean Sea, as well as much closer, of course. Customers from the Chicago area are common, he said, because they own second homes here. “They’ll bring their repairs here.”
In addition to selling lamps and shades and every conceivable part, plus doing repairs, Bergman also makes custom lamps.
Says Bergman, “I can make a lamp out of anything,”
He once converted a toilet into a floor lamp. In the shop and for sale is a table lamp made of 2,500 pennies, as well as a hanging lamp that incorporates 40 golf balls.
The Bergmans also sell big rocks engraved with “Go Lancers,” “Go Sox,” “Go Spartans” – or whatever a customer’s favorite sports team is. They have the rocks engraved locally.
So what does Steve Bergman like to do when he’s not in the shop? He plays golf, along with softball on his church team.
And during winter? “Relax,” he responded.