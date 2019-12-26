Mathews era comes to an end at SMC

DOWAGIAC — When David Mathews attended the groundbreaking for the first Southwestern Michigan College building back in 1965 when he was just 5 years old, he didn’t think he’d one day be the college’s seventh and longest serving president. Growing up, he wanted to join the Army and become a Green Beret.
Mathews is retiring at the end of this month after 18 and a half years as the college president. He’s been at SMC for over 20 years, coming back in 1997 to first be the dean of Arts and Sciences and Instructional Innovation, and then vice president of instruction before being appointed president in 2001.
“Like any normal high school kid, what I wanted most was to get out of Dowagiac,” Mathews said last week. “Once I got married and had a child, living in a small town seemed like a better idea.”
He did fulfill his dream of being a Green Beret. “After graduating from Michigan State, I wanted to be a Green Beret and in the special forces and I did that,” he said. “I was in South Korea for 16 months and then at Fort Bragg where I commanded a special forces A team and then went into the Green Berets.”
His time in the Green Berets included HALO (high altitude low opening) parachute training and allowed him to continue his love of skydiving. He still skydives and teaches parachuting at the Napoleon airport near Jackson.
After leaving the Army, Mathews ended up back in education, teaching at North Carolina State, Longwood College in Virginia and then Central Michigan University before coming back home to SMC.
As he toured the college’s History Gallery last week, Mathews noted all the history his family has been eyewitness to over the last 50-plus years. It was his father, Dr. Fred Mathews, who spearheaded the effort to establish the college and served as the college board chairman until his retirement in 2015. He died in 2017.
“I have a lot of historical perspective that a lot of the younger employees don’t have,” he said. “It’s cool that we have over 50 years of the story of the development of the college here.”
Highlights he pointed out included the newspaper clippings of the campaign to create the college, the first campus master plan, aerial photos of the changes on Dowagiac campus over the years, and memorabilia from national champion cross country and women’s basketball teams.
The newest section in the History Gallery has just been added to include news from the last few years, such as this year’s $9.6 million expansion of the School of Nursing and Health Services building and Mathews’ own retirement.
When asked about his accomplishments as president, he cited not only the nursing building expansion, but the building of three residence halls, the continued focus on student success as evidenced by high retention rates and outstanding transfer student success rates, and the growth of the SMC Foundation to almost $13 million in assets.
“I always think of what Dale Lyons (a past board vice chairman) said,” he said. “His philosophy was ‘leave it better than you found it’ and that has been my plan. I feel like I have and have left it in great hands.”
He’s also been able to see the positive in a couple of recent controversies. SMC sued the state over part-time student worker pension payments and he was able to spearhead new legislation that clarified the situation. Full-time faculty voted to unionize in 2018 and the college and the union settled on a new contract in November.
“It has not been as much fun dealing with those controversies rather than on the undergraduate experience, but they ended with student workers legislation and getting a contract with the union,” he said. “It’s a relief to have it done and have people back working together 110 percent for the students.”
When asked what he’ll miss most, he said it will be the direct student interaction. “I came as a dean and taught math periodically,” he said. “Then since 2009 and the opening of the Student Activity Center, I took over the rock climbing club. I would teach those classes and have a lot of interaction with students. I still stay in contact with some who have graduated. I’ll certainly miss not interacting with the new freshmen.”
“At a larger university like Central Michigan, there are so many other priorities besides undergraduate student success,” he added. “In higher education, what colleges are doing with first- and second-year students often takes second priority. As a community college, our focus is making sure students start out right in college. That means not only academics but living on campus and developing leadership skills.”
His plans for retirement include continuing his hobbies of skydiving, mountain and rock climbing and scuba diving. “I have a full slate of things I want to do,” he said. “I want to put in more time in my church and my weekly nursing home visits. I also have a 9-year-old son and I want to spend more time with him.”