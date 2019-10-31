MATTAWAN — A firefighter and Mattawan village official has announced her campaign for state Rep. Beth Griffin’s 66th District seat.
Abigail Wheeler, a Democrat, announced her candidacy Tuesday for the district that encompasses all of Van Buren County and the city of Parchment, Alamo Township and Cooper Township in Kalamazoo County.
Wheeler said in a news release that she is running to improve communication and increase transparency in government.
She said if elected she will “tackle the cost of prescription drugs, invest in early education and the trades, and ensure communities have access to clean drinking water.”
Wheeler has lived in the Mattawan area her entire life and is a third generation Mattawan schools graduate. She’s been a firefighter for almost three years and on the village council for one.
She was elected to the council in November 2018 and her current term runs through 2022.
Wheeler is so far the only candidate to announce a campaign for the seat. If another Democrat runs, there would be a primary election Aug. 4, 2020.
Griffin, also of Mattawan, has not yet announced whether she intends to seek re-election to the seat in 2020. Griffin has represented the 66th District since 2016 and could only seek one more term.