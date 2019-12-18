BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor Racial Equity Committee is looking for people with good ideas to take part in the 2020 Meeting of the Minds and Day of Action, on Jan. 11.
Committee consultant Elnora Gavin of Benton Harbor said they will be looking for ways to protect Benton Harbor residents from gentrification, to bring jobs back to the city and to help residents who are descendants from slavery receive reparations.
“Racism is an epidemic, and we have a huge population here that are survivors of the impact,” she said.
She said the free event will be interactive, along with having presentations, entertainment and food. The event will be 1-3:30 p.m. at Sinbad’s Imaginasium, 1400 Jennings Ave., Benton Harbor. Doors open at noon for registration. People can also register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-meeting-of-the-minds-and-day-of-action-tickets-85616530347.
“We’re looking at laying out a plan and getting community input,” Gavin said. “After getting everyone’s input, we’ll submit (the plan) to the city. ... This is your chance for your voices to be heard.”
She said people from throughout the state plan to attend, including representatives from We the People in Kalamazoo and from One Love Global and the My Brother’s Keeper/Girls Equity Network in Lansing.
Gavin said an interim committee has been formed to look for committee members. Applications for people interested in joining the committee will be accepted.
“All decision makers, concerned youth and community members are invited,” she said.
