BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College will use a grant it was awarded to put on a winter festival, organizers have announced.
The Winter Delights Festival at The Mendel Center will be held Feb. 29.
The $8,166 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) was awarded through a peer review process. The Mendel Center was one of eight Berrien County arts organizations to be awarded funding, according to a news release. Organizations receiving an MCACA grant are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars.
“We are thrilled to receive funding support for the Winter Delights Festival from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. This event celebrates the performing, visual, and culinary arts that are so important to our region,” Grace Kelmer, director of The Mendel Center Mainstage, said in the release. “We thank the state of Michigan and our elected government officials for valuing the arts and the resulting connections that enhance the quality of life in southwestern Michigan.”
Winter Delights Festival will feature two music stages, local visual artists, and craft beverage and food makers from Michigan. The event will take place all indoors at The Mendel Center on the Lake Michigan College campus.
Activities planned for the festival include three concerts in the Mainstage theater by The Reminders, JigJam, and Six Appeal Vocal Band. Two of the acts will lead master class workshops.
There will be a Taste Faire and music stage in Grand Upton Hall, with headliner Bryan Lubeck. In addition, about 20 visual artists will display their art for sale throughout the building.
To help match the grant, the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council, The Boulevard Inn & Bistro, and 98.3 The Coast are sponsoring Winter Delights Festival, according to the news release.
The MCACA peer review process allows for each grant application to be competitively considered by a panel of in-state and out-of-state arts and cultural professionals. MCACA says this is to ensure the taxpayers, who support this project through legislative appropriations, and all other visitors and residents in Michigan, will have access to the highest quality arts and cultural experiences.
A complete list of grant awards around the state can be found at www.michiganbusiness.org/community/council-arts-cultural-affairs.
For ticket and other information about the festival, got to www.TheMendelCenter.com.