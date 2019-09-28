STEVENSVILLE — Michael Welch was remembered by friends and colleagues as a champion of Lakeshore Public Schools in Stevensville and of Lake Michigan College in Benton Township.
The Stevensville resident died Tuesday at the age of 56 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville after a long illness.
A 1981 graduate of Lakeshore High School, Welch started serving on the Lakeshore Board of Education in April 2005 and was currently the board’s vice president.
His fellow trustees remembered him fondly.
“It has been a true honor to serve on the school board with Mike. I always listened with interest to his perspective on various issues and learned a great deal from him,” said fellow school board member Mark Whitwam in a news release from the school district. “I’ve known Mike since high school, and I’ve lost a good friend and so has this board, school district, and community. He will be so dearly missed.”
School board President Jason Beckrow said the school district was blessed by Welch’s contributions.
“Mike was a wonderful board colleague, student champion and consummate exemplar of servant leadership,” he stated.
Board Secretary Kevin Bushu said Welch mentored him when he first joined the board.
“He was passionate about giving his time, energy, to our schools, along with other entities in the area,” he said. “... Prayers go out to Lisa and the family and also to his fellow LHS Alumni whom he remained so close with all these years.”
Lakeshore Superintendent Phil Freeman said Welch “exemplified Lancer pride.”
Welch also attended Lake Michigan College and graduated from Western Michigan University.
Former LMC President Bob Harrison said Welch and his wife, Lisa Welch, were tireless supporters of the college. In August, the college celebrated the opening of its $7 million wine and viticulture building, named the Welch Center for Wine and Viticulture after the couple.
“They were one of the key benefactors at the start of the wine center and were the first donors,” Harrison said.
In 2011, they established the Mike & Lisa Welch Family Endowed Scholarship, and in 2018, they were awarded with LMC’s Bernard Radde award.
In addition, Michael Welch started serving on the LMC Foundation Board of Trustees in 2002, including as president from 2012 to 2014.
Harrison said Welch gave to the college not only financially, but with his time.
“The guy was always positive, hard working, upbeat and really took care of everyone around him,” Harrison said.
Welch was remembered by those in the shipping business as one of the founders of Express 1 in 1989, according to the website FreightWaves. Welch was the company’s CEO from 2005 to 2011, when it was sold and became XPO Logistics – a top 10 global provider of transportation and logistics services.
“He came from humble beginnings and created successful businesses through hard work,” Harrison said.
Welch was vice chairman of Magnate Worldwide, a transport and logistics firm headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill.
Besides his wife, Welch is survived by their two children, Kara and Carter.
Arrangements are pending at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services in St. Joseph.
