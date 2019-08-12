SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven has become known for its summer cottage and garden walks, and now it’s becoming known for its annual boat walk.
Michigan Maritime Museum will host its 6th annual Boat Walk from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17.
During the Boat Walk, participants can explore the exterior and interior of a variety of privately owned vessels and talk to their owners and captains, while enjoying the view of South Haven’s harbor.
One of the boats the museum will have on display is the Motley Crew. The boat is owned by Scott and Julia Robbins, who said they were more than happy to let people tour their vessel.
“It’s a privilege to support the Michigan Maritime Museum by participating in the annual Boat Walk,” Scott Robbins said. “I am thankful for the work MMM does to preserve our maritime heritage and bring awareness of the role that the maritime industry played in developing the communities around Lake Michigan, especially in South Haven.”
Once finished with the tour, walkers can return to the museum to examine its exhibits, vessels and on-water boating experiences.
Tickets to the walk include a tour of six to eight boats and museum admission. The cost for the Boat Walk is $15 per person, ages 14 and older, and can be purchased at the event or in advance at the Museum’s Ship’s Store, through the Museum website, at the South Haven Visitor’s Bureau, and the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org/events/ or call 637-8078.