COVERT — Residents in Covert plan to honor the contributions made by one of America’s greatest civil rights leaders during the annual event, Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
This year’s program, now in its 34th year, will take place at 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Covert High School auditorium.
The theme of the tribute is “Moving in the Power of the Dream,” and features Kalamazoo minister and and author Michael Scott Sr. as the keynote speaker.
A pastor of Galilee Baptist Church and founder of the Michael T. Scott Ministries, Scott has been active in the Kalamazoo community for a number of years. He has served on the board of directors for the YMCA of Great Kalamazoo, Gryphon Place and Communities in Schools of Kalamazoo. He also is the immediate past president of the Northside Ministerial Alliance of Kalamazoo.
Scott is a dual graduate of Virginia Union University of Richmond, Va., where he received a bachelor of arts degree in religion and philosophy and a master of divinity degree. He went on to earn a doctorate degree in leadership and preaching from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. He also has an associate of applied science degree in mortuary science from John Tyler Community College in Chester, Va., and is a licensed mortician in the states of Michigan, Indiana and Virginia.
Covert’s tribute to King will also include music, food and fellowship, and is sponsored by Covert Public Schools, the Ministerial Alliance of Covert and Vicinity, Thread of Hope Records After School Program and Van Buren United Civic Organization.