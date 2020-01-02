DOWAGIAC — Tickets for the 81st annual Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant go on sale to the public on Sunday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. within the community room at the James E. Snow Professional Building, located at Main and Front streets, according to a news release.
Reigning Miss Dowagiac Juliana Stanger will crown the incoming 2020 Miss Dowagiac at the Feb. 8 pageant, which will be held at the Performing Arts Center within the Dowagiac Middle School. Seating is reserved.
Presale tickets are $15. Tickets the night of the pageant are $20. Cash and checks, payable to the Dowagiac Chamber, will be accepted. According to pageant officials, a maximum of 10 tickets can be purchased by each person. However, they may return in line to purchase additional seating.
The pageant is sponsored by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce and the Pageant Executive Committee. Tracy Urbanski, of the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Dowagiac, is director of the 2020 annual event.