ST. JOSEPH — Felecia Lee told a police investigator that she felt remorse over the death of Arsenio Jordan because she set into motion events that led up to him begin fatally shot, according to testimony.
But Lee’s lawyer contends her issue was with another woman and she never intended for anyone to die.
“Beating someone up is different than killing somebody,” defense lawyer Edwin Johnson told Berrien County Trial Court Judge Gordon Hosbein.
A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for Lee, 42, of Benton Harbor. She is charged with first-degree felony murder in the July 31 shooting death of Jordan, 29, also of Benton Harbor. He was shot outside a house on Superior Street, and died. Lee’s sons, Dennis Holbrook, 23, and Eric Holbrook, 21, also are charged with murder and were bound over for trial last month after their preliminary hearings.
Following Lee’s hearing Tuesday, Hosbein noted some complex issues and ordered Johnson and Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Trevor Maveal to file briefs in support of each of their cases. The judge said he will hear oral arguments and rule on Lee’s case Nov. 25.
Destiny Jordan, Arsenio Jordan’s niece, testified that she knew Felecia Lee through Lee’s son, Eric. She said she was at their house one day when the two women agreed that Jordan would claim one of Lee’s children as a dependent on her taxes, then give $2,500 in tax return money to Lee. But, she said, her taxes never got filed and she got no money back.
That, Destiny Jordan testified, is when Lee began contacting her and sending her messages that she felt were threatening and “stalking.” She said Lee asked her for $50 to pay her gas bill.
“She made a (Facebook) status saying ‘Where my goons at?’ That made me feel threatened,” Jordan said. She said Lee was known to call her sons Dennis and Eric Holbrook her “goons.”
Jordan said the afternoon of July 31, while Jordan’s family members were gathered on a porch at her aunt’s house on Superior Street, Lee and four other people approached and Lee started asking her for money. She said an argument started, and escalated, and that Lee picked up a stick and was going to hit Jordan’s mother. At that point, she said, gunshots were fired and she ran. Jordan said she saw Eric Holbrook shoot her uncle, Arsenio.
Under cross examination by Johnson, Jordan said her uncle fired the first shot.
Greg Sanders supervises the detective bureau in the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. He testified Tuesday that he interviewed Felecia Lee on Aug. 1 at the Benton Harbor police station. She told Sanders that she was to have received $2,500 for allowing Destiny Jordan to claim one of her children on her tax return, and she had not received any money.
Sanders and Tyler Roots, a detective with the Michigan State Police, said Facebook posts and messages made by Lee refer to “her goons,” and one post mentioned “I’m calling all the goons ...”
She admitted that she and her sons went to the house on Superior Street, Sanders said. But, he testified, she picked up a stick only after one of the people outside the house lifted his shirt and showed a gun.
“He (the victim) brought a gun to a stick fight,” Johnson said in his argument against a bind-over. “The cause of this man’s death was him pulling a gun and shooting.”
Maveal, in his move for a bind-over, said, “This was technically one big extortion that eventually led to the death of Arsenio Jordan. In the days leading up to this, the defendant was becoming quite upset that she didn’t get her money. She’s sending messages to Eric asking about Destiny’s whereabouts. And on July 31 she makes a call to action.”
