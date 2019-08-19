More than a face in the crowd

ST. JOSEPH — At first glance they are just faces in a faded photograph from long ago. Men with the quaint dress and features from a bygone era.
But dig a little deeper, and you find lives of community service and purpose, with the ups and downs we all experience.
Such is the case with Fred Franz, who appears on the roster of the Berrien County Board of Supervisors from 1907. The list was donated by Dan Fette, Berrien County’s community development director, along with a photograph to be displayed at the Administration Building.
Checking some of the names in The Herald-Palladium’s news archives (from predecessor publications) uncovered numerous clippings of Franz’s more than 50-year career as a county supervisor, sheriff, and Niles postmaster.
The Niles Township native also ran a well-regarded farm with a herd of prize Holsteins, and operated a detective agency.
Franz was born in 1871. His parents were German immigrants who came to the U.S. in 1851 and to Berrien County during the Civil War.
The lifelong Democrat started his career in politics with his election as Niles Township clerk in 1900. After serving two terms in that position, he was elected Berrien County sheriff, and stepped down from his law enforcement job after two years to run for the Board of Supervisors. At that time, the board was made up of representatives of all the cities, villages and townships in the county.
He then served as sheriff from 1925 to 1926, and was defeated for re-election by a Republican opponent. A newspaper headline stated “Franz in defeat shows how a good loser can smile.”
An article at the time of his departure listed the challenges and achievements of the job.
“The administration of the law in Berrien County always has been fraught with considerable activity,” the reporter observes, something that today’s officers would certainly agree with. “It is listed third or fourth in the state criminally. Its location as ‘The Gateway to Michigan’ gives easy access from Indiana and Illinois, and incidentally easy exit across the state border.”
Another challenge familiar to today’s residents was pointed out. “Its tourist population, which exceeds the regular residents, adds another element to be taken into consideration.” During the summer months, the sheriff said he handles five or six complaints each night on weekends.
During this two-year period when Franz served as sheriff, his department handled 1,820 prisoners (the jail today handles around 6,000 per year). Crimes listed include violations of the Prohibition liquor law, 214; driving while intoxicated, 106; grand larceny (over $25), 60; murder, 2; bank robbery, 6; attempted murder, 6; wife and child desertion, 30; rape, 21; auto theft, 55; and prostitution, 20.
Franz said his duty was as much to prevent crime as it was to arrest bad guys. He was apparently successful, as there were 165 fewer arrests in his last year than in his first. He collected $5,500 in delinquent dog taxes in his first year.
The Millburg State bank was robbed in early 1925, which led to a daylong chase that ended in the arrest of five “bandits” who were given life sentences at Marquette prison.
Two unsolved crimes remained from his tenure, Franz said, including the arrest of chicken thieves who in 1925 shot and killed a Benton Harbor farmer. The sheriff also was still looking for the man who robbed the Galien State Bank, although his accomplice had been nabbed.
Franz was the first Berrien sheriff to work under a salary system, rather than a fee system that he worked to abolish as a county supervisor. He also secured a $400 a year car allowance for his undersheriff and chief deputy. Franz organized the Michigan State Sheriff’s Association in 1926 and served for six years as its president, and was named to the Michigan Crime Commission.
Franz was later sued by the widow of an Allegan farmer who was shot and killed by a deputy while they were searching for chicken thieves. The woman won a judgment of $4,000, which the Board of Supervisors declined to pay for Franz, noting that while it might have a moral obligation, it had no legal obligation to cover the cost.
Franz ran again for sheriff in 1928 and 1932, and then returned to the Board of Supervisors, where he served until 1935.
Franz found out that farming could be as hazardous as police work. In 1933, at 64, he was crushed by a bull he was leading from his barn and was seriously injured, with a broken jaw, three fractured ribs and a punctured right lung.
“Friends and neighbors recalled that they had warned Supervisor Franz that the bull was dangerous, but the ex-sheriff, always a fearless man, did not hesitate to enter the animal’s stall,” according to news accounts. Farm hands found him still holding onto the ring in the bull’s nose.
At the time of his retirement from the Board of Supervisors, Franz was the second-longest serving member, following Benton Township Supervisor John Jakway. Franz was honored with a dinner attended by other supervisors and county officials. He was appointed by President Franklin Roosevelt as Niles postmaster in 1935 and held the position until 1947.
In 1944 Franz lost his wartime gas ration for 60 days for using gasoline to go deer hunting.
Franz died in December 1959, at age 88. At the time, he was serving as a member of the Niles Township Board of Review. He and his wife, Bertha, who survived him, had been married since 1895. They had seven daughters (one, a triplet, died in infancy), two sons, 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
