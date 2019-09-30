HARTFORD — A Hartford woman was arrested by Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies on charges of child abuse after allegedly leaving her two toddlers alone for 18 hours, which was discovered when the children were found standing in the road wearing only soiled diapers.
The arrest took place Sept. 14, after deputies were alerted that the toddlers had been seen standing in the middle of County Road 687 in Hartford. Pokagon Tribal Police also went to the scene and, with a U.S. postal worker, were able to remove the girls from traffic. One of the children is two years and ten months old, and the other had just turned two.
Deputies found that the apartment they lived in was empty. After searching for about 90 minutes, the mother, Sydnie Green, was located. She admitted to police that she had left the children alone to meet friends, and that she had stayed overnight in the Battle Creek area.
She was placed under arrest on two counts of second degree child abuse, and was taken to the Van Buren County jail under $25,000 bond. The children, who were slightly dehydrated, were turned over to family members with the assistance of Child Protective Services. The Hartford Village Police Department also assisted.