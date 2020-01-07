ST. JOSEPH — The Benton Harbor woman whose murder charge was dismissed in November might be facing it once again.
Prosecutors filed a motion Monday morning to reinstate the first-degree felony murder charge that Felecia Lee, 43, had been charged with in connection to the July 31 shooting death of Arsenio Jordan.
Berrien County Trial Court Judge Gordon Hosbein ruled Nov. 25 that he did not find probable cause to bind Lee over on the murder charge, but did on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.
It is alleged that Lee and her sons, Dennis Holbrook, 23, and Eric Holbrook, 21, went to a house on Superior Street in Benton Harbor the afternoon of July 31 to confront a woman they said owed money to Lee.
Arsenio Jordan, 29, and several of his relatives were outside on the porch at the house. Lee approached a woman, carrying a large stick or a log, according to testimony. Shots were fired. Dennis Holbrook was shot and injured and Jordan was fatally shot in the head.
Hosbein said in his decision to drop the murder charge that he couldn’t find a causal link between Lee setting off the events and Jordan being murdered. He continued that the death that resulted is not linked to the reason she went over there.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Trevor Maveal said Monday that the motion to reinstate the charge was because the prosecution believes there is a link.
“She went over there to get her money, either with extortion or force,” he said. “The defense will have time to review the motion and it will be heard by a judge.”
That case is set to go to trial Jan. 21.
Lee was set to be sentenced Monday on a separate count of harboring a felon, which she had pleaded guilty to in November. Eric Holbrook had allegedly been hiding at his mother’s house after the incident, before being arrested.
Lee’s lawyer, Edwin Johnson, said Monday that Lee was set to take a plea deal in the assault with a dangerous weapon case next week during a pre-trial hearing. He requested the sentencing in the harboring a felon case be rescheduled until after that case is finished up.
Berrien Judge Angela Pasula rescheduled the sentencing to 11 am. Jan. 27. Though the harboring a felon charge carries a four-year prison sentence, it is recommended she be sentenced to time served.
