BARODA — The Baroda Township Board is looking for a township resident to fill the remainder of the term of Trustee John Harner, who died at home on Saturday.
Harner was “Mr. Baroda, as we used to call him,” township Supervisor Jim Brow said at Monday’s board meeting. “He was certainly a Baroda guy.”
Harner leaves a long and rich legacy of service to Baroda. Besides being a township trustee, he was also on the Baroda Village Council and a past president of the council, village police chief, and a founder of the Baroda Township Fire Department and township park system.
Treasurer Brenda Troxell said not everyone always agreed with Harner, but everyone agreed he always worked hard to benefit the village and township.
“John was Baroda,” Troxell said, reading from a prepared statement. “Without him, Baroda would not be what it is today.”
“Rest in peace, John,” Troxell continued, her voice breaking. “You did good.”
Any township resident interested in filling the remainder of Harner’s term should contact Township Hall and plan to be at the next board meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, officials said. The board may choose the successor at that time, Trustee David Wolf said.
Harner’s term ends in November, Troxell said. If Harner’s successor wishes to serve longer, he or she will have to file for election by April 21, she added.
Disagreements
After the tributes to Harner, Monday’s meeting turned contentious at times.
The board in separate — and rare — split votes agreed to pay the $75 annual fee to remain a member of the Baroda Area Business Association (BABA). The board also agreed to let BABA continue using the meeting room at the Baroda municipal building.
Clerk Christina Price questioned the legality of the township belonging to BABA and allowing it to use the meeting room. A lawyer told her a municipality may join a non-government organization and allow the group to use its property only if the municipality receives “a very clear benefit” in return, she said.
Some audience members appeared puzzled by the disagreements.
“You’re all in the same church, but in different pews,” Kim Fowler told the board.
The board finally approved both motions in 2-1 votes. Voting in favor were Wolf and Brow. Price voted no, and Troxell said she had to abstain on the votes as she is treasurer of BABA.
But that wasn’t the end of the disagreements.
Price started reading a letter, sent anonymously, in which the writer complained about Price bringing her newborn son along while she works in the clerk’s office. Then Wolf said constituents have contacted him and also ”expressed concerns” about the matter.
The township office “is a business, not a day care” facility, Wolf told Price.
“I agree with him,” Brow said. “It is a business.”
Price said she nurses her baby and needs to keep him nearby. She said she also thought the matter had been settled at a previous meeting.
However, the board should continue the discussion in February, she said.
That still didn’t end the disagreements.
The board voted 3-1 to pay a $239 welding bill for repairs to Baroda’s marquee sign.
At earlier meetings and in a series of complicated discussions, Baroda officials have agreed that the township owns the sign, but the Baroda Township Fire Department will use and control it.
Brow, Troxell, and Wolf voted to pay the repair bill. Price voted no.
One audience member said it appears Baroda officials are no longer getting along so well.
“Oh,” Brow said. “You believe everything that appears in The Herald-Palladium.”
Baroda Township Fire Department Chief Larry Klug said firefighters Adam Prosser and Donnie Johnson have been promoted to lieutenant.
Township Ordinance Officer John Hopkins has resigned. Hopkins in a letter to Brow said he has become “too busy with other obligations” to fulfill the ordinance officer’s duties.