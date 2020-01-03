MUD club spends New Year's Eve in a dive

NILES — Members of the Michigan Underwater Divers Club (MUD) celebrated the start of 2020 with their annual dive into ice-cold water.
An hour before midnight Dec. 31 divers began preparing to enter the St. Joseph River off Riverview Park in Niles, according to a news release.
“With only a little shore ice, no wind and an air temperature of 28 degrees, it was almost balmy,” one club member noted. Divers had a bit of a challenge, however, with the river running fast and the visibility like “pea soup.”
Shore support for the participants was provided by Mary Beth Thar and Jake Thar, both of Niles; and Mark Urwin of Mishawaka.
There were four divers in the water, including Kevin Ailes of Bangor, Amy Schuring of Bangor, Don McAlhany of St. Joseph and Sir Larry Steelman of Niles.
“It was fun, as usual,” McAlhany said in the release.
He said anyone who is interested in sport diving is invited to attend the monthly MUD meeting held at Andrews University, Price Hall, at 7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month.
For additional club information check out the Mud club website at www.facebook.com/groups/160373818789/.