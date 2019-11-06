BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad basked in victory Tuesday evening after unofficial results showed him winning four more years as mayor in a hard-fought race.
He won with 612 votes to city Commissioner Ron Singleton's 521 votes.
Muhammad said he plans to focus on fixing the city's infrastructure – including the streets, sidewalks and alleys – along with tackling housing and improving education in the city.
"I have a huge agenda for the next four years," he said. "I think that with the foundation that we have laid, we're in a position to get more things done given that things have already been put in motion."
Singleton, who has two years left on his commission seat, said he'll continue to represent the people who elected him and will work with the mayor to move the city forward.
Muhammad, 44, was first elected to a commission seat in 2009, was re-elected in 2013, and was elected mayor in November 2015. The father of seven children is married to Abisayo Muhammad. He works in sales and is a leasing consultant at Signature Dealer Group in Benton Township.
Muhammad congratulated Singleton for a hard-fought "slug fest."
City Commission results
All three city commission incumbents won their seats – Commissioners-at-large MaryAlice Adams (575 votes) and Edward Isom (661 votes) won, along with First Ward Commissioner Sharon Henderson (274 votes).
Challenger Jennifer Nesbitt captured 396 votes.
They will be joined by newcomer Jerry Edwards, who is the new Second Ward commissioner with 115 votes. Edwards was a community activist in Chicago for many years before returning to his hometown in 2014 to start the Bracken Edwards Youth Organization Umbrella (BEYOU), which has been fixing up Hall Park.
Second Ward Commissioner C.F. Jones ran for mayor instead of his Second Ward commission seat and lost in the primary, although he did run as a write-in candidate for a commissioner-at-large seat.
Adams, 60, was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. Adams, a licensed cosmetologist, is married to Jesse Adams Sr. She has four adult children, plus two who have died.
Isom, 57, was appointed twice to the city commission before being elected in November 2017 for a partial term as a commissioner-at-large. Isom is married to Yvonne Isom and has five adult children.
Henderson, 47, was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. Henderson and her husband, Marvin Henderson, have three adult children. She works as a student advocate at Benton Harbor Charter Academy.
