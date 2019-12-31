ST. JOSEPH — In the days following the Dec. 31, 2018 fatal shooting of U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III, St. Joseph Township Police Officer Jaramee Peppers followed Hassel’s footsteps.
“I tried to figure out if there was anything he was involved in that would have caused all this. Basically my role was re-tracing his steps, trying to find out why he got shot,” Peppers said.
Meanwhile, several states away, servicemen and women stationed at Fort Stuart in Georgia were learning of the death of one of their own.
Sgt. Hassel, 22, had been gunned down outside his father’s house on Colfax Avenue in St. Joseph Township while staying there on holiday leave with his wife, Kemia, and their baby, Tyrone Hassel IV. Kemia, who was from Georgia, was also in the Army.
St. Joseph Township Police Sgt. Mike Lanier has been a police officer for 28 years.
“It’s not really the most unusual case I’ve handled. But it’s one of the more heart-wrenching ones I’ve had, because there’s this little boy who doesn’t have a mom or dad, at the hands of his mom. He’s never going to know either of them.” Lanier said in an interview. “And there’s so many other solutions that could have happened such as separation or divorce, rather than what did happen.”
The morning of Jan. 11, an anonymous phone call to Lanier led police to Kemia Hassel, 22, as their number one suspect in the shooting death of her husband. A follow-up phone call that afternoon from the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigations Division confirmed their suspicions.
Meanwhile in Liberty County, Ga., Kemia Hassel’s then-lover Jeremy Cuellar, also a U.S. Army soldier, was in a jail cell awaiting extradition to Michigan to face a murder charge in Tyrone Hassel III’s death.
Kemia Hassel was found guilty by a Berrien County Jury in July and is serving a sentence of life without parole for first-degree premeditated murder. Cuellar pleaded guilty later in July to second-degree murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 65 years. He is 25, so would be 90 years old before becoming eligible for parole.
At Kemia Hassel’s trial, witnesses testified about a plan formulated by her and Cuellar while serving together in Korea. The plan was to kill Tyrone Hassel III while all three were on leave for the holidays. Cuellar, from Chicago, would come to Benton Harbor to kill Hassel, based on the plan. Kemia Hassel would let him know when the time was right.
The night of Dec. 31, 2018, Kemia Hassel contacted Cuellar, who was waiting in a car parked not far away, and told him that her husband would be dropping off some food from a family gathering, then leaving again, according to testimony. He was shot as he came out the door of his father’s house and walked toward his pickup truck.
In a recorded phone call from the Berrien County jail to her mother, Kemia Hassel admitted to planning with Cuellar to kill her husband. She told her mother she thought they’d get away with it. She said the two lovers plotted the murder in part to collect Tyrone’s life insurance from the military.
The case has caught the attention of television producers from various networks who have interviewed local police and prosecutors for shows that will air early next year.
“I think you’ll be hearing about this one for awhile,” Lanier said. “The scene was pretty intense with the evidence, the blood, the shell casings, the victim still being there, clinging to life at the time. The scene was rather chaotic at first.”
In the early going of the investigation, Peppers traced Tyrone Hassel’s footsteps in the days just prior to his death, but could find no situation in which he’d done anything wrong or had a beef with anyone.
“We were getting close to a dead end,” Peppers said.
Prior to receiving the tips from Georgia, Peppers and Lanier said, Kemia Hassel was not viewed as a lead suspect.
“In fact, a lot of veteran police officers thought she was not involved. We can’t eliminate anybody until we get a conviction, so of course she was in the back of all our minds. But I originally thought in no way was she involved,” Lanier said. “It surprised me. It really did.”
Peppers said he dealt with Kemia Hassel at the homicide scene.
“I actually pulled her away from the back of the ambulance and walked her to the front yard. She had all the appearance of someone who just lost her husband. She was dry-heaving in the front yard, crying, visibly upset,” Peppers said. “At one point I actually made the comment that if she is involved in this she is an award-winning actress. I didn’t believe that she was, based on her behavior at the scene. I was shocked just like everybody else when we learned she was probably going to be our number one suspect.”
At sentencing, Kemia Hassel showed no emotion and expressed no remorse. Cuellar, however, did show remorse and apologized to Hassel’s family as he was led from the courtroom.
Throughout police interviews and court proceedings, the former lovers each claimed to have been “played” by the other.
“That could have been the only defense they each had,” Lanier said. “Throughout the case there was some playing back and forth, but I think she was the leader. She’s the one who made this happen. There was a point in time when he was actually leaving town for it not to happen and she called him back to say ‘Hey this needs to happen tonight.’ She’s the one that was calling the shots, I believe.”
Peppers agrees.
“I feel the same. She definitely wanted this to happen. He pulled the trigger, but I think she had the biggest role in planning it.”
Asked whether he thinks the motive was love, lust or money, Peppers said, “A little of all three, and selfishness on her part. I won’t say she used (Cuellar), but she controlled it to make sure it did happen.”
Lanier said a broad range of police agencies worked to solve the case, and it was vigorously prosecuted by Berrien County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli and Assistant Prosecutor Trevor Maveal.
“I want to make sure everybody knows how all the law enforcement in this county, along with military police and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, stepped up,” Lanier said.
“The Berrien County Homicide Task Force, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, St. Joseph Public Safety, Benton Township Police, state police and Benton Harbor Public Safety, everybody contributed to get us where we are with this case. It wasn’t just us. We couldn’t have done it without everybody else,” he said.
