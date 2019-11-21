SOUTH HAVEN — Three people were arrested Tuesday after a citizen called police to report something suspicious at a mobile home park, South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said in a news release.
A 33-year-old Benton Harbor man will be charged with felony retail fraud, a 25-year-old South Haven man will face misdemeanor retail fraud charges and a charge of resisting and obstructing police, and a 40-year-old Holland man was wanted as a parole absconder from the Michigan Department of Corrections and will also be charged with felony retail fraud and resisting and obstructing police, Thompson said.
All three were in the Van Buren County jail in Paw Paw on Wednesday awaiting arraignment in 7th District Court West.
Thompson said South Haven police received a call on a report of three men carrying arm-loads of suspected stolen merchandise in the area of The Ravines Trailer Park. Police located a suspect vehicle, but two occupants had fled on foot into a heavily wooded wetland area in South Haven Township bordering Allegan County, Thompson said.
After a two-hour manhunt with the help of tracking K-9 Ryker, the men were located and arrested. Thompson said they had swam through a river hoping to throw off the K-9’s scent but were unsuccessful. Covert Township police assisted.
“This incident represents the value of police and community working together,” Thompson said in her news release.