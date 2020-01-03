NILES — Police have released the name of a kayaker who died in the St. Joseph River in Niles on New Year’s Day.
Niles police Lt. Michael Stanton said Jean Claude Mutabazi, 40, of South Bend, died in the accident. Three others survived the incident. They are Ted Knudson, 81, of South Bend, Tom Lehman, 72, of South Bend, and Pierre Celestin, 37, of Berkeley, Calif. Two of the survivors also had fallen into the river. One made it to shore and the other was rescued by emergency responders. Mutabazi was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m. at Lakeland Hospital, Niles.
Stanton said all four kayakers were wearing personal flotation devices and that Mutabazi was still wearing his when he was pulled from the river. The water temperature at the time was 39 degrees and the air temperature was 25 degrees.
The two surviving kayakers who capsized were taken to Lakeland for treatment due to cold exposure, and both have been released, Stanton said.
The kayakers launched Wednesday morning upstream from the French Paper Mill Dam on the St. Joseph River. A witness called 911 at about 8:30 a.m. when the kayakers started to struggle and three of them tipped over near the dam. One made it to shore while another clung to a cable and buoy system stretched across the river near the dam.
Emergency crews spent hours looking for the missing man. He was pulled him from the water around 12:30 p.m. after heavy equipment was brought in to move debris from where he was last seen.
