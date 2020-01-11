NILES — The names of the couple arrested early Thursday morning after a standoff with police near Niles have been released.
Adam John Neiman, 41, and Clemie Brandy Jean Chapman, 41, were arraigned in Cass County District Court on Friday, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
Neiman was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree child abuse, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault/resisting and obstructing on a police officer, felony firearms during the commission of a felony, fourth-degree child abuse and notice to charge him as a third offense habitual offender. He was not granted a bond.
Chapman was arraigned on charges of resisting and obstructing justice, with a bond of $5,000.
The couple was arrested after a near 13-hour standoff at their Redfield Street residence in Cass County’s Milton Township.
The incident began at about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday when members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, went to the house in an attempt to get information and/or locate a fugitive wanted in LaPorte County, Ind., for several alleged offenses.
Inside the house were Neiman, Chapman and a 5-year-old child. Neiman allegedly showed a firearm, forcing a police sergeant to retreat, according to police. About a dozen police agencies were involved with the incident, which included safely freeing the child and getting the two adults to surrender peacefully around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.