National Book Award winner to speak at LMC

BENTON TOWNSHIP — An award-winning Chicago poet will give a lecture about experience in the medium next week at Lake Michigan College.
Daniel Borzutzky will make a presentation from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday LMC’s Napier Avenue main campus in the Blue Lecture Hall.
The presentation is titled “Investigative Poetics: Poetry and Translation from Chicago to Chile.”
Borzutzky won the National Book Award for Poetry in 2016 for his collection, “The Performance of Becoming Human,” which draws connections between the United States and Latin America, touching on issues of immigration, political violence and economic disparity.
His Southwest Michigan appearance Wednesday is part of the “Why Writers Write” Professional Writers Speaking Series from The Writing Center at LMC.
Borzutzky is an assistant professor in the English and Latin American and Latino Studies Departments at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
He is also a poet and translator from Spanish.
His poetry collections include “Lake Michigan,” a finalist for the 2019 Griffin International Poetry Prize; and “The Performance of Becoming Human,” winner of the 2016 National Book Award.
His other books include “In the Murmurs of the Rotten Carcass Economy”; “Memories of my Overdevelopment”; and “The Book of Interfering Bodies.” His translation of Galo Ghigliotto’s “Valdivia” received the 2017 ALTA National Translation Award.
He has translated books by other Chilean poets, including Raúl Zurita and Jaime Luis Huenún.