SOUTH HAVEN — A school administrator from the Grand Haven area will take on a new role at South Haven High School as its assistant principal.
South Haven Board of Education members on Wednesday unanimously approved hiring Tighe Carter to replace Ryan Williamson, who in November was chosen to be high school principal. Carter’s annually salary has been set at $77,500, while Williamson’s is $95,630.
“A team of high school staff, led by Mr. Williamson, reviewed 24 resumes, interviewed seven candidates and conducted second interviews with two candidates,” South Haven Schools Superintendent Kevin Schooley said. “Mr. Carter was our unanimous choice and he will be a great addition to the high school staff. He checked all the boxes for us in being a kid-first person and wanting to get involved with continuing to build on the positive momentum at the high school.”
Williamson voiced similar comments.
“Tighe will be an excellent fit for our students, staff and community,” he said. “Tighe is described by his co-workers and supervisors as passionate for students and their learning, a team player, flexible, effective communicator, detail orientated and a problem solver.”
Carter has accumulated 14 years of experience in the education field. Most recently he has served as assistant director for years at West Michigan Academy in Spring Lake. Prior to that he worked for Holton Public Schools, northeast of Muskegon, for six years in several capacities; first as a teacher, virtual academy administrator, and interim athletic director. He began his educational career at Allendale Public Schools as a high school technology and business teacher.
Carter graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor of science degree in secondary education and teaching, then went on to earn a master’s in educational leadership and administration from Grand Valley State University.
Williamson replaces Jerry Sardina, who was hired in August to be Iron Mountain Public Schools’ new superintendent.
Williamson first came to South Haven in 2018, when he was hired as assistant high school principal.
Before that he served as dean of students at Center Grove High School, south of Indianapolis. He has served in the education field for 20 years working as a teacher, department chair and most recently, dean of students.
He also coached varsity basketball and golf. Williamson earned a bachelor of science degree in secondary education at Ball State University.