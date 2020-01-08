BENTON HARBOR — “It’s official like a whistle,” Benton Harbor school board President Joseph Taylor said Tuesday about Andrae Townsel being hired as the district’s new superintendent.
Trustees approved his contract Tuesday after naming him as their candidate on Dec. 16.
Townsel’s first day will be Feb. 17. Taylor said his salary will be $168,000 a year.
“I’m very humbled and honored for the opportunity. Very, very excited to get started,” Townsel said.
He said he was waiting until the contract was approved before giving the required 30-day notice to his current school system, Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Mich., where he is the assistant superintendent of support services.
Even though he’s not officially starting until February, Townsel said he is meeting with state officials Thursday to talk about what the school district needs to do to address its high debt and low student achievement on state standardized tests.
Taylor said residents need to realize that the fight to keep Benton Harbor High School and the district open is not over.
Said Taylor: “This fight is just beginning.”
He said the district is working well with people from the governor’s office and the state Department of Treasury to create the best educational system possible in the district.
“At the same time, we always have to be mindful,” Taylor said. “We have to make sure we correct our corrective actions and look out for what’s necessary. We just got to be the best board we can be for this year.”
Trustees also elected Taylor to continue as board president, Michelle Crowder to stay as vice president and Patricia Rush to continue as secretary. Lue Buchana was elected treasurer to replace Denise Whatley-Seats, who is staying on as a trustee.
RESA contract
In addition, Taylor said the district needs to work as quickly as possible to get out of the “crazy” Berrien RESA contract. The district currently contracts with Berrien RESA for a chief operating officer and for payroll and accounts payable services.
He pointed out that Chief Operating Officer Troy Boone was not at Tuesday’s meeting.
“How many times has he been at this table for board meetings?” Taylor said.
He said that part of the contract will be terminated “pronto.”
“We’re paying them over $100,000 when we can buy our own person to do the job,” he said.
Taylor said that on Saturday, he had to check a report of a suspected leak at one of the district’s vacant buildings.
“That’s not my job, but I’m here because I love the school, and I do the work so I don’t mind going over there with a flashlight,” he said. “But when you pay a person ... over $100,000 to do it, I think they should do their job.”
District staff said they need at least three months to work with Berrien RESA to transfer the payroll and accounts payable to the district.
After the meeting, Taylor said the contract with Berrien RESA is not enforceable because Bob Herrera didn’t sign it when he was the superintendent.
“We’ve been trying to get out of this contract forever,” he said. “You have to remember that the only reason we’re in a contract with Berrien RESA is because the state made us when we were under the consent agreement.”
School board trustees have signed three agreements with the Department of Treasury and/or MDE since 2014 due to the district’s high debt and persistently low student test scores.
