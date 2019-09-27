NEW BUFFALO — New Buffalo Senior High School was one of 13 Michigan schools recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools, the Michigan Department of Education announced Thursday.
“I congratulate these schools for earning this distinguished national honor,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said in a news release. “The hard work and focus of the students and educators at our Blue Ribbon schools serve as a model for every Michigan school striving for greater student achievement.”
The Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and non-public elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards. Michigan’s schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Student subgroup performance and high school graduation rates are also at the highest levels.
Public schools are nominated by each state’s education department. Non-public schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.
This year, USED is honoring 362 National Blue Ribbon Schools at a recognition ceremony Nov. 14-15 in Washington, D.C. Each school receives a banner and plaque. The award flag gracing a school’s building is a widely-recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning. Last year, 342 schools were honored nationwide.
For more information on the National Blue Ribbon School program, visit: www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.